Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marjhon Obsioma
@shotsbybeard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
spirituality
Bible Images
faith
reading bible
Book Images & Photos
text
novel
human
People Images & Pictures
page
Free images
Related collections
Aerial
356 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Pacific Northwest
77 photos · Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
Roads
100 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road