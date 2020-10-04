Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
door
home decor
shelf
Free stock photos
Related collections
Europe
37 photos
· Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
Curved architecture
139 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food styling
374 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate