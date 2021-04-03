Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Dara
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Darjeeling, West Bengal, India
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
darjeeling
west bengal
india
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
outdoors
Nature Images
conifer
shelter
rural
countryside
building
HD Scenery Wallpapers
vegetation
weather
pine
Public domain images
Related collections
Nature
47 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
conceptual
64 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
conceptual
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Foliage
203 photos
· Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers