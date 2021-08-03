Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laura Chouette
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nature green
plant
fern
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
High above sea level
60 photos
· Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
Cameragraph
63 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len
Flat Lay Inspiration
35 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat