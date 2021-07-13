Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tyson Moultrie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Providence, RI, USA
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Product display counter at register inside Crêpe Corner
Related tags
providence
ri
usa
shelf
display
product
Food Images & Pictures
cafe interior
cafe food
shelves
bakery
bakery shop
restaurant
furniture
bottle
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Life Aquatic
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture
282 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers