Design system is the single source of truth that contains a collection of components, ways of working, and documentation with clear standards that allow the teams to design and develop a product. The fundamental purpose is to facilitate the work of the teams. It’s similar to a communication medium; Design System is a language with clear standards that we can be understood by everyone. With the Design System, everyone is in the same level of understanding and speaking the same language in order to communicate efficiently.
