Go to Stan Slade's profile
@rofostan
Download free
white butterfly on purple flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Schuylkill River Trail, Phoenixville, PA, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

schuylkill river trail
phoenixville
pa
usa
plant
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
moth
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Couple
42 photos · Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking