Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dan Edwards
de
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
axe on tree log next to people sitting next to bonfire
Splitting logs
A map marker
Kent, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
outdoor
fire
wood
camping
blur
woods
campfire
bokeh
woodland
iron
equipment
axe
wooden
log
cut
tree cutting
hatchet
united kingdom
kent
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20