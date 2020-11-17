Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Carlos Lindner
@realbench
Download free
Published on
November 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Melanated Men
5,113 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
Military Soldiers
28 photos
· Curated by Nancy Hann
military
soldier
human
Covid-19 Clocking You
11 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Ragsdale
covid-19
coronavirus
face mask
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
military
military uniform
army
armored
clothing
hat
apparel
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
People Images & Pictures
soldier
troop
Public domain images