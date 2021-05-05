Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karly Jones
@earthtokarly
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Moorten Botanical Garden, South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
moorten botanical garden
south palm canyon drive
palm springs
ca
usa
plant
cactus
HD Grey Wallpapers
reptile
Snake Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Metaphorical
52 photos
· Curated by Cara Tucker
metaphorical
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Posed & Poised
76 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos
· Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers