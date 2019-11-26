Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Portuguese Gravity
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lisbon, Portugal
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Young man with short hair taking a picture or taking a selfie
Related collections
Shot at 20 paces
385 photos
· Curated by Chris Lawrence
photographer
camera
human
webpage
8 photos
· Curated by Courtney Smith
webpage
human
People Images & Pictures
5 - Changemaker competition
37 photos
· Curated by Kenneth Schultz
photographer
human
electronic
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
camera
electronics
photographer
lisbon
portugal
photography
photo
Brown Backgrounds
self portrait
fujifilm
mirror
picture
selfie
man
Public domain images