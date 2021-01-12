Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
HUA LING
@linghua
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
church
altar
machine
temple
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
shrine
worship
Free images
Related collections
Education
207 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
education
Book Images & Photos
united state
Minimal
789 photos
· Curated by Mo Ljungberg
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers