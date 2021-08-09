Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rotorua, New Zealand
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
Flower Images
new zealand
HQ Background Images
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
iris
petal
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Things On Desks.
167 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
desk
Flower Images
table
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Vast Terrain
37 photos
· Curated by Kaeli Ellis
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images