Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Neil de Souza
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old lady with tattoos in black saree
Related collections
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
DISCOVER NEW GROUNDS
50 photos
· Curated by Sven L'bauer
road
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Abstract Architecture
177 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building
Related tags
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
portraits of people
street photography
saree
Tattoo Images & Pictures
woman portrait
old aged
indian
Public domain images