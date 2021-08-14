Go to Stan Slade's profile
@rofostan
Download free
white butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
blossom
petal
Backgrounds

Related collections

PICTURE IN PICTURE
253 photos · Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
electronic
Ramadan (2021)
36 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
ramzan
iftar
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking