Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tien Vu Ngoc
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
couple
plant based
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
robe
fashion
gown
outdoors
Leaf Backgrounds
evening dress
shorts
pants
female
Flower Images
blossom
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Landscape
1,222 photos · Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Macros
274 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora
DUNES
168 photos · Curated by Susan H.
dune
Desert Images
sand