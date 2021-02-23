Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alessandro Cavestro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
mountain range
fir
abies
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
plateau
peak
countryside
human
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers