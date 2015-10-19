Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dayne Topkin
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
autumn plant
Urbana autumn
A map marker
Urbana, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
fall
trees
red
leaves
leaf
yellow
sunlight
warm
outdoors
colors
woodland
branch
foliage
maple
season
autmn
flower
art
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20