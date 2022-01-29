Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Josie Weiss
@scarlettweiss
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
NIKON, COOLPIX L820
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bike
HD Windows Wallpapers
old
barn
haybales
rustic
HD Snow Wallpapers
red wood
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
bicycle
vehicle
transportation
Nature Images
outdoors
wheel
machine
countryside
straw
hay
Free stock photos
Related collections
Magical
31 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Glow
411 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Beautiful Shots From Above
254 photos · Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
HD Wallpapers