Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Willem Chan
@willem_c
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
中国北京市西城区景山西街景山公园
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
中国北京市西城区景山西街景山公园
forbidden city
jingshan park
oldbuilding
palace
architecture
building
monastery
housing
temple
pagoda
worship
shrine
roof
neighborhood
urban
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
HD City Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Texture
265 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers