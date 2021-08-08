Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
field
paddy field
HD Tropical Wallpapers
island
asia
bali
indonesia
rice field
terraces
paddy terraces
agriculture
rice paddies
rice
paddy
grow
grassland
outdoors
Nature Images
countryside
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Woodland Animals
341 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Love & Family
97 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Ho Ho Holidays
517 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures