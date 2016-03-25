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Julian Hanslmaier
j_h
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assorted vegetable lot
Farmer’s Market Produce
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
vegetables
market
shop
farmer
store
vegetable
blur
bokeh
asian
onion
fresh
produce
onions
stand
peppers
limes
grocer
spring onions
farmers' market
Backgrounds
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