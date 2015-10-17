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Brooke Cagle
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assorted succulents
Westwood Gardens succulents
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Westwood Gardens, Fayetteville, United States
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Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
life
plant
garden
grey
purple
leaves
leaf
cactus
outdoors
pastel
grow
greenhouse
close up
nursery
bloom
succulent
pot
cacti
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