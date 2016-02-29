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Tim Gouw
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assorted pen and colored papers in organizer case
Office organizer close-up
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
paper
work
creative
blur
pen
startup
bokeh
pencil
stationery
write
post it
sticky note
organized
post its
pens
office supplies
organise
sort
office supply
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