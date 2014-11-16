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davide ragusa
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assorted leaves near tree trunk
Carpet of leaves
A map marker
Hammer Park, Hamburg, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
outdoor
autumn
pattern
fall
leaves
leaf
floor
colors
ground
dirt
hamburg
foliage
fallen leaves
dried
human
road
crowd
germany
High resolution images
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