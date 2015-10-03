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Christelle BOURGEOIS
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assorted items at the shop
Vintage accessory store
A map marker
Shoreditch, Londres, Royaume-Uni
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Published on
October 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
light
room
wood
furniture
jewelry
chair
retail
indoor
shop
sunglasses
jewellery
hat
exhibition
handbag
glow
shelf
boho
antique
decorations
vintage
Creative Commons images
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