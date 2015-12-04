Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Annie Spratt
anniespratt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
assorted grayscale photos near white ceramic mug
Coffee and vintage photos
A map marker
New Forest National Park, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-LX100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
splash
vintage
photo
cup
sugar
photos
mug
memories
flatlay
contemplation
photograph
photographs
overhead
food
united kingdom
new forest national park
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20