Pro-LGBT equality protesters were waving this flag outside the United States Supreme Court, on Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill, on the morning of June 26, 2015. Minutes later, a group of media pages sprinted across the marble plaza, and cries of joy broke out from the crowd as reporters breathlessly announced the Court’s decision in the landmark case Obergefell v. Hodges: same-sex marriage had been ruled a fundamental constitutional right in all 50 states.