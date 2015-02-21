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Ewa Stepkowska
ewastepkowska
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assorted condiment shakers on white wooden table
Jars by the window
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
couple
autumn
love
home
table
desk
window
indoor
blur
bokeh
view
salt
pepper
inside
plant
picture window
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