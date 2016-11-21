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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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assorted-color pens
Drawing tools
A map marker
Boston, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 21, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
paper
white
writing
grey
artist
tools
sketch
pen
monochrome
pencil
doodle
gray
draw
marker
art
boston
united states
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