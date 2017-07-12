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Kelli Tungay
kellitungay
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assorted-color paints and paint brushes
Blank Canvas
A map marker
Lexington, United States
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Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
summer
painting
white
quote
minimalist
kids
yellow
paint
artist
watercolor
minimalism
painter
paint brush
brush
art supplies
palette
brushes
art teacher
painting supplies
Backgrounds
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