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Duncan Shaffer
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assorted-color painted concrete high rise buildings
Canal between two buildings.
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 31, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
italy
river
grey
buildings
europe
venice
brick
old building
old buildings
plaster
old city
canal
narrow
muted
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