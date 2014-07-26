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assorted-color hot air balloons floating
Hot Air Balloon Ride
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
cloud
orange
red
blue sky
morning
rock
hills
hot air balloon
balloons
balloon
outdoors
transport
mist
cappadocia
hot air balloons
air
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