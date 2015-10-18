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Hannah Morgan
hannahmorgan7
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assorted-color hanging clothes lot
Women’s clothes store
A map marker
Atlanta, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fashion
winter
vintage
shopping
clothing
window
clothes
urban
brown
store
bokeh
wardrobe
sweater
fur
clothe
store front
hanger
sweaters
shop window
hangers
Historical images
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