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Csabi Elter
bulgakovmihaly
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assorted-color chip piled
Typebars in close-up
A map marker
Budapest, Hungary
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-F828
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
grey
brown
metal
letter
typewriter
close up
print
letters
antique
detail
type
letterpress
budapest
hungary
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