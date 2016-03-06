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assorted books on brown wooden shelf at daytime
Bookshelf
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q (Typ 116)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
books
school
book
library
study
grey
reading
bookshelf
choice
organization
shelf
zoom backgrounds
bookshelves
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