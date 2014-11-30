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Alex Jones
alexjones
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assorted bird lot under the cloudy sky
Ominous birds on power lines
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
clouds
grey
birds
electricity
crow
dove
lines
electric
cable
magpie
flock
telephone pole
power pole
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