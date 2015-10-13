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Mikhail Vasilyev
miklevasilyev
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asphalt road under sky
Тамбов road
A map marker
Тамбов, Tambov, Russia
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Published on
October 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 650D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
black
autumn
road
clouds
cloud
field
path
countryside
driving
russia
highway
horizon
line
asphalt
fields
farmland
distance
roads
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