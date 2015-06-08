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Blair Fraser
mrblairfraser
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asphalt road near mountain filled with snow under cloudy sky
The road near mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
winter
mountains
road
snow
white
street
grey
iceland
way
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