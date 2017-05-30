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Asians prepping food.
Asians cooking together
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King George Sandwich Bar, Shibuya-ku, Japan
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Published on
May 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
restaurant
sandwich
sandwich shop
asians
small restaurant
japan
interior design
human
living room
cafe
room
furniture
home decor
meal
couch
shelf
cafeteria
food court
indoors
High resolution images
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