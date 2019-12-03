Go to Luigi Pozzoli's profile
@lu_pl_ph
Download free
shallow focus photo of long-coated white and brown dog
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Setter Llewellin

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

pet
mammal
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
golden retriever
Creative Commons images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking