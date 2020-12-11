Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Despina Galani
@despinagalani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Huntingdon, South Africa
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
So small and so strong.
Related tags
south africa
huntingdon
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Eye Images
small
boy
kruger
Travel Images
child
strong
village
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
face
furniture
chair
hair
portrait
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Little Ones
445 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Pastel Pantone
610 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
building