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Alessandro Di Credico
aledicredico
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arial view of city in grayscale photo
São Paulo neighborhood
A map marker
Bela Vista, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Motorola, XT1058
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
new york
white
grey
urban
cityscape
skyline
mobile
skyscraper
monochrome
busy
skyscrapers
noir
crowded
overwhelming
brazil
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