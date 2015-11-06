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areal photography of body of water
Satellite views
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
grey
outdoors
satellite
aerial view
coast
shoreline
coastline
drone view
looking down
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