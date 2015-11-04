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Justin Luebke
jluebke
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areal photo of gray concrete road
U-turn near in the mountains
A map marker
Rowena Crest Viewpoint, Mosier, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
road
fall
trees
color
grey
adventure
driving
highway
road trip
circle
cold
asphalt
portland
winding
united states
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