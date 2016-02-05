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Michael Moloney
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architectural photography of white and brown concrete building
White office building
A map marker
Newark, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
urban
apartment
cityscape
sunlight
skyscraper
golden hour
town
apartment building
golden
city view
glass window
high rise building
apartment exterior
roof top
city line
united states
Public domain images
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