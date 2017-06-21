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Cassie Boca
cassieboca
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architectural photography of red and white house
Traditional Icelandic House
A map marker
Westfjords Region, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
sea
cloud
grass
grey
iceland
country
gray
track
rural
cloudy
isolated
overcast
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