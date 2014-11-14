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CHO EUNSEONG
being_es
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architectural photography of city buildings
Drone view city with skyline
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 14, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
house
grey
buildings
urban
skyline
houses
view
aerial view
aerial
skyscrapers
rooftops
areal view
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