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Jay Wennington
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architectural photography of Central station
Central Station
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
white
grey
train
sign
train station
platform
black & white
station
central
and
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