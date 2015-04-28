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architectural photography of buildings
Sepia skyscraper
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Sony, D5803
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
architecture
grey
buildings
urban
cityscape
skyline
windows
skyscraper
financial
structure
tower
perspective
downtown
black & white
exterior
chrysler building
sky scraper
Non-copyrighted images
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